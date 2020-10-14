Skate Canada canceled

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Skate Canada, the second stop of figure skating’s Grand Prix Series scheduled later this month, was canceled after it was announced last week that host city Ottawa imposed restrictions on gatherings for 28 days due to a coronavirus surge.

“Given the evolution of the health crisis and our prudence for the health and safety of the athletes, coaches, officials, and volunteers, the appropriate course of action was to cancel the event,” according to Canada’s figure skating federation.

It was due to take place in Ottawa from Oct. 30-31.

“This year is unlike any year before and we’ve seen significant challenges on the operation of competitive events due to the global pandemic,” Skate Canada CEO Debra Armstrong said in a press release. “As a result of the continuous shift in requirements across the country and the recent 28-day shut down in Ontario’s hot spots, which includes Ottawa, it became clear that it would not be possible to host this event.”

The Grand Prix Series begins with Skate America next week in Las Vegas, which will be held without ticketed fans.

The Skate America field, which usually includes top skaters from around the world, is almost entirely American given the ISU’s mandate that Grand Prix events be restricted to local skaters due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. Headliners include Nathan Chen, Bradie Tennell, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

Skate Canada was due to include the reigning Canadian champions in all four disciplines, plus some international skaters, including 2014 U.S. Olympian Jason Brown, who trains in Toronto.

