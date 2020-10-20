World champions among Italian swimmers to test positive for coronavirus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ten Italian swimmers, including world champions Simona Quadarella and Gabriele Detti, tested positive for the coronavirus and were all asymptomatic, the nation’s federation announced Tuesday.

Quadarella, Detti and eight more swimmers tested positive at a training location in Livigno.

The other eight swimmers were Federico Burdisso, Martina Caramignoli, Marco de Tullio, Stefano di Cola, Sara Gailli, Edoardo Giorgetti, Matteo Lamberti and Alessio Proietti Colonna.

Previously, other Italian swimmers, including legend Federica Pellegrini, tested positive.

Quadarella, 21, won the 2019 World 1500m freestyle title after three-time world 1500m champion Katie Ledecky withdrew before the final with a stomach illness.

Quadarella’s time — 15:40.89 — was the fastest in the world by any woman other than Ledecky since August 2015. Ledecky owns the world record of 15:20.48 and the 10 fastest times in history.

Detti, 26, won the 2017 World 800m free title. Detti also took Rio Olympic bronze medals in the 400m and 1500m frees.

