Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon is the co-creator of a figure skating-themed comedy that is in development, according to NBC Entertainment.

The untitled comedy is “set in the off-the-wall world of adult figure skating. Oversized ambitions, underwhelming talent and boundless heart reign supreme as one woman fights her family, failing knees and every other skater on the ice.”

Rippon, 30, placed 10th at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games after earning a bronze medal in the team event in his last competition. He announced his retirement later in 2018.

Since the Olympics, Rippon won “Dancing with the Stars” and appeared on “Will & Grace” and in a Taylor Swift music video.

In the last year, Rippon developed into a choreographer, occasional coach and “fairy godmother” to 2022 Olympic hopeful Mariah Bell, a former training partner in Southern California.

Bell competes at Skate America in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday, live on NBC Sports.

