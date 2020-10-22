Canada shifts figure skating nationals one month, reduces entries

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada shifted its national figure skating championships from January to February and reduced the number of competitors for the event in Vancouver, allowing more time for skaters to prepare amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The global pandemic has put forth challenges for us all, and our priority is to support the development and goals of our skaters in a safe manner,” Skate Canada CEO Debra Armstrong said in a press release.

Nationals, now scheduled to conclude the weekend of Feb. 14, will have two flights of skaters per discipline in junior and senior categories, but not novice competition.

Another event, January’s Skate Canada Challenge, a nationals qualifier, was shifted to a virtual competition with skaters participating from their home regions.

Nationals is typically a selection event for the world championships, which this season are in Stockholm in March.

Canada, the reigning Olympic team event champion, earned at least one medal at every Olympics and world championships from 2005-18, with the streak ending in 2019.

Its top skaters are ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier and the pairs’ team of Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro.

