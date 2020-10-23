WATCH LIVE: Skate America short programs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Skate America kicks off the Grand Prix figure skating season, live on NBC Sports and Peacock Premium on Friday night.

NBCSN has coverage from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. ET, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Peacock Premium, NBC Universal’s new streaming service, begins coverage with the first short program at 7 p.m.

Skate America Live Broadcast Schedule

U.S. champions Nathan Chen, Bradie Tennell and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue headline the event, which usually includes some of the world’s best skaters but is limited to mostly Americans this year due to coronavirus pandemic-related travel concerns.

There will be no ticketed spectators at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, but fan cutouts as has become common in sports this year.

Competition, which will help determine the favorites for the U.S. Championships in January, starts with the women’s short program (7:06 p.m. ET).

The favorites are Tennell, the 2018 U.S. champion and Olympian, and Mariah Bell, the 2020 U.S. silver medalist. Two-time reigning U.S. champion Alysa Liu, at 15, is too young for Grand Prix competition.

The men’s short (8:56 p.m.) includes Chen, seeking a record-tying fourth straight Skate America title. Chen is undefeated since placing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics and faces a field that includes 2018 Olympic teammate Vincent Zhou and 2020 U.S. bronze medalist Tomoki Hiwatashi.

Pairs’ is, as usual, the most wide-open event (10:46 p.m.). Three teams are past national champions — Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc, Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea — and Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who won national titles with previous partners, teamed up this year.

In ice dance (12:20 a.m.), world medalists Hubbell and Donohue begin their trek toward a possible third straight Skate America title. Their domestic rivals the last two seasons, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, withdrew two weeks ago, citing a focus on the U.S. Championships and their training being affected by the pandemic.

Follow @nbcolympictalk