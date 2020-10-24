Mariah Bell wins Skate America, a next step to defying Olympic history

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mariah Bell took an unconventional career route to winning a unique Skate America. It may be the latest in a series of stepping stones to an extraordinary Olympic appearance.

Bell, 24, prevailed in an empty Orleans Arena in Las Vegas — save some judges, officials and cardboard cutouts — to prevail by a slim 1.66 points over 2018 U.S. champion and PyeongChang Olympian Bradie Tennell.

Bell held on despite falling on her last jump, a triple Lutz, and not having a triple-triple combination in her free skate. Her other jumps were of such high quality, and her artistic component scores so strong, that she didn’t lose all of her 3.19-point lead from Friday’s short program.

“Wasn’t my best skate today,” Bell said on NBC of her ABBA medley program. “I know what I need to work on for the future.”

Audrey Shin, the 16-year-old, 2019 U.S. junior silver medalist who failed to qualify for last season’s senior nationals, held onto third place by landing seven triples in her free.

Skate America concludes later Saturday with the men’s and pairs’ free skates and the free dance.

Bell, yet to make an Olympic team, won a top-level competition for the first time in a career that is up to seven senior seasons.

She was due, arguably entering as the favorite after taking silver at January’s U.S. Championships with a captivating “Halleljuah” free skate. (Two-time reigning U.S. champion Alysa Liu, at 15, isn’t old enough for senior international events like Skate America until next season.)

Skate America usually includes top skaters from around the world. This year, due to coronavirus pandemic travel concerns, it’s mostly American skaters and closer to a national championships preview.

Liu, Bell, Tennell, Shin and 2018 Olympian Karen Chen are the key players for the 2022 U.S. Olympic team, which will be two or three spots, depending on results at the world championships in March.

Bell broke out with a silver medal at Skate America in 2016, made the 2017 Worlds team (finished 12th) and was second alternate for the 2018 Olympics after placing fifth at those nationals.

If Bell, the oldest of that group of five contenders, does qualify for the Beijing Winter Games, she will become the oldest U.S. Olympic women’s singles skater since 1928, according to Olympedia.org.

“I hate it but I love it when people talk about age,” Bell, who trains under Rafael Arutunian, the same coach as Nathan Chen, and has former training partner Adam Rippon as a part-time coach, said before Skate America. “I would never use my age as any kind of an excuse. There’s no reason why me being 24 would make anything harder. I should be more in tune with my body and have a better understanding.”

Before she can think of the Olympics, another challenge: trying to supplant Liu, the only U.S. woman with a quad or a triple Axel (she has both), as national champion in January.

Gracie Gold, a two-time U.S. champion who was fourth at the 2014 Olympics and is on the comeback trail, finished 12th of 12 skaters in both programs at Skate America. Gold left figure skating before the 2018 Olympic season to receive treatment for an eating disorder, depression and anxiety.

In Vegas, she struggled technically, landing one fully rotated triple jump. Gold was “terrified” to skate Friday after a difficult last two months with a leg injury and blade and boot problems.

“I just cried most of the day yesterday because of how scared I was to compete,” she said after Saturday’s free skate. “We’re going back to the drawing board, I don’t know, I guess to salvage what we can in the wreckage, but we’re a little worse off than I thought.”

