Skate America crowns champions in all four disciplines, live on NBC Sports and Peacock Premium on Saturday.

Peacock Premium, NBC Universal’s new streaming service, airs every program starting at 2 p.m.

NBC has coverage from 3-6 p.m. ET of the women’s and men’s free skates. NBCSN picks it up from 9 p.m.-12 a.m. for the pairs’ free and free dance from Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. All TV coverage streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

Results from Friday’s short programs are here. Skate America usually includes some of the world’s top skaters, but this year it is limited to mostly Americans given coronavirus-related travel concerns and being held in front of cardboard cutouts of fans rather than ticketed spectators.

Skate America Live Broadcast Schedule

The women’s free starts the competition. Mariah Bell, a 2018 Olympic alternate and 2020 U.S. silver medalist, owns a small lead after the short program, seeking the biggest title of her career.

Nathan Chen is the overwhelming leader in the men’s event, trying to tie the record of four straight Skate America titles shared by U.S. figure skating legends.

In pairs, Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Brandon Frazier, each U.S. champions with previous partners, will win their first top-level event together since teaming up if they hold onto their lead from Friday.

And in ice dance, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue go for a Skate America three-peat in the absence of their top domestic rivals.

The Grand Prix figure skating season continues in two weeks with Cup of China. A full figure skating season TV and streaming schedule is here.

