2020 Skate America TV, live stream schedule

NBC Sports and Peacock combine to air comprehensive live coverage of Skate America from Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday.

Olympians and national champions Nathan Chen, Bradie Tennell and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue headline the fields for the first event of the Grand Prix season, 16 months before the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

In addition to live NBC and NBCSN TV coverage, every session will air live for subscribers of Peacock Premium, NBC Universal’s new streaming service, available here.

Skate America will be held without ticketed spectators and with mostly U.S. skaters due to coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions on gatherings and travel.

It’s the first top-level figure skating competition in more than eight months after last season’s world championships were canceled.

Chen, undefeated since placing fifth at the PyeongChang Winter Games, bids to tie the record of four consecutive Skate America titles shared by Michelle Kwan, Todd Eldredge and ice dancers Meryl Davis and Charlie White. His primary competition is Olympic teammate Vincent Zhou.

Tennell, the 2018 U.S. champion, and Mariah Bell, the 2020 U.S. silver medalist, are among 11 U.S. women entered. Though two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu is too young for Skate America, this week will help determine the top challenger to dethrone Liu at nationals in San Jose in January.

Hubbell and Donohue go for their third straight Skate America ice dance crown. Madison Chock and Evan Bates, the 2014 and 2015 Skate America champs, withdrew from the event, citing their training being affected by the pandemic and a focus on nationals.

The pairs’ event could be wide open with three teams of national champions — Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc, Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea and the new team of Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who earned national titles what past partners.

Skate America Live Broadcast Schedule

