2020 Vuelta a Espana TV, live stream schedule

The Vuelta a Espana airs live on Olympic Channel, NBC Sports Gold and Peacock Premium for all 18 stages through the finish in Madrid.

Chris Froome, a four-time Tour de France champion, rides his last Grand Tour for Ineos Grenadiers and his first since a June 2019 high-speed crash into a wall.

The 35-year-old Brit broke his right femur, elbow and several ribs, was in intensive care and underwent surgery for several hours. After this season, Froome will ride for Israel Start-Up Nation.

Also in the field: Slovenian Primoz Roglic, the defending champion and Tour de France runner-up with Jumbo-Visma. One of Roglic’s top teammates is American Sepp Kuss, who was often leading climbs up the Alps or Pyrenees during last month’s Tour.

The Vuelta was postponed from its usual August-September dates due to the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc with the cycling schedule. It starts while the Giro d’Italia, which usually happens in May, is finishing its last week.

The Madrid Challenge women’s race takes place on the final day of the Vuelta, also airing on Olympic Channel.

In addition to Gold and Peacock Premium streaming for subscribers, Olympic Channel TV coverage live streams on NBCSports.com/live for Olympic Channel subscribers.

2020 Vuelta a Espana TV, stream schedule

