Simona Halep tests positive for coronavirus

Simona Halep, the world’s second-ranked female tennis player, tested positive for the coronavirus and is recovering well from mild symptoms, according to her social media.

“I feel good,” was tweeted from her account, noting she is self-isolating. “We will get through this together.”

Halep, 29, won the 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon.

She said last year that her next goal is to win an Olympic medal for Romania, where she is among the national sports icons along with retired gymnasts and soccer players.

A number of professional tennis players previously tested positive for the virus, including Novak Djokovic.

Halep skipped the U.S. Open in the late summer, saying she was putting her health at the heart of her decision to remain in Europe. She lost in the fourth round of the French Open to Poland’s Iga Swiatek, who went on to win the title earlier this month.