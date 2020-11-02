Male track and field athlete of the year nominees announced

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two world record breakers in 2020 and three Americans are among the 10 nominees for World Athletics’ male track and field athlete of the year.

Donavan Brazier (USA, 800m)

Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda, 5000m/10,000m)

Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya, 1500m)

Ryan Crouser (USA, Shot Put)

Mondo Duplantis (Sweden, Pole Vault)

Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda, Half Marathon)

Noah Lyles (USA, 200m)

Daniel Stahl (Sweden, Discus)

Johannes Vetter (Germany, Javelin)

Karsten Warholm (Norway, 400m Hurdles)

Female athlete of the year nominees are expected to be announced Tuesday.

Five finalists per gender will be determined via voting among the World Athletics Council (50 percent), World Athletics family (25 percent) and by fans (25 percent) by liking individual athlete graphics on World Athletics’ Facebook and Instagram or by retweets.

The finalists will be named after voting closes on Nov. 15. The athletes of the year will be announced at the World Athletics awards on Dec. 5.

Cheptegei, 24, this year broke long-standing world records in the 5000m and 10,000m, both previously held by Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele.

Cheptegei looks to follow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge to make it three straight years that a distance runner takes male athlete of the year.

Duplantis, a 20-year-old born and raised in Louisiana by a Swedish mother and an American father, recorded the highest pole vault clearances in history indoors in February and outdoors in September.

He looks to become the first Swedish man or woman to win athlete of the year, and the second male pole vaulter to do so after former world-record holder Renaud Lavillenie of France in 2014.

Brazier, the 2019 World 800m champion, went undefeated in seven total races, recording the fastest times in the world for 2020 in the 800m indoors (1:44.22, American record) and outdoors (1:43.15).

Crouser, a Rio Olympic champion, won all 10 of his shot put competitions and improved his personal best by one centimeter (22.91 meters) to move into a tie for third on the all-time list.

Lyles, the 2019 World 200m champion, won all five of his finals and posted the world’s fastest 200m of 2020 (19.76).

