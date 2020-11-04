Next Alpine skiing World Cup stop in Austria pushed back

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An Alpine skiing World Cup stop in Austria has been postponed from next week to Thanksgiving weekend due to lack of snow and high temperatures.

Women’s and Men’s parallel races in Lech/Zuers, originally scheduled for Nov. 13-14, will now be Nov. 26-27.

The next World Cup competition is now back-to-back women’s slaloms in Levi, Finland, from Nov. 21-22. That’s expected to mark Mikaela Shiffrin‘s season debut after she skipped the Oct. 17 opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, with a back injury.

The World Cup was previously impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, skipping annual November and December stops in the U.S. and Canada due to travel concerns when setting the schedule over the summer.

Markus Waldner, the International Ski Federation’s men’s World Cup director, said in mid-October that the season schedule was a matter of survival and hanging by a thread, due to the pandemic, according to Austrian media.

“The chance is high that we cancel some events this season,” Waldner told officials, according to The Associated Press on Oct. 1.

So far this fall, none have been canceled.

Races through March are slated for 13 different countries, including world championships in Italy and 2022 Olympic test events in China in February.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk