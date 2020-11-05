Peacock Premium to stream Winter Olympic sports competitions

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Peacock Premium will live stream World Cup competitions in Winter Olympic sports this season, starting in two weeks.

Events that previously streamed on NBC Sports Gold’s “Snow Pass” are moving to Peacock Premium, part of NBC Universal’s new streaming service available here.

That includes Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, Nordic combined, ski jumping and biathlon, live and on demand. Most of those seasons begin in late November and December.

NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports’ digital platforms will also air Winter Olympic sports coverage all season.

Peacock Premium will be the exclusive home for International Ski Federation (FIS) events in Austria, starting with women’s and men’s Alpine skiing World Cup parallel races in Lech/Zuers on Nov. 26-27.

