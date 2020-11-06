Regan Smith, Ryan Lochte among swimmers returning for U.S. Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Regan Smith and Ryan Lochte are among the swimmers entered in the biggest domestic meet in eight months, next week’s U.S. Open airing on NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

The U.S. Open, originally scheduled for Atlanta in December, is now spread across nine sites due to coronavirus pandemic travel precautions.

Smith, an 18-year-old who last year broke the 100m and 200m backstroke world records, is entered in the Des Moines, Iowa, stop, a three-hour drive from her Minnesota base.

Lochte, 36 and bidding next year to become the oldest U.S. Olympic male swimmer in history, is entered in Sarasota, Fla.

USA Swimming reported that 30 Olympians from 18 nations were among 1,222 total swimmers entered, including 59 U.S. national team swimmers such as two-time individual medley world champion Chase Kalisz (Greensboro, N.C.) and rising teens Phoebe Bacon (Des Moines), Torri Huske (Richmond, Va.), Carson Foster (San Antonio) and sisters Alex Walsh (Richmond) and Gretchen Walsh (Huntsville, Ala.).

Singapore’s Joseph Schooling, the Rio Olympic 100m butterfly champion, is also entered in Greensboro.

Results will be combined from all nine sites.

The Pro Series, the top-level domestic circuit, will have its next stop in 2021. The Olympic Trials, where the top two per individual event qualify for Tokyo, are in June.

2020 U.S. Open TV Schedule

Day Time (ET) Network Friday, Nov. 13 10 a.m. NBCSN | STREAM LINK Friday, Nov. 13 6 p.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK Saturday, Nov. 14 10 a.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK Sunday, Nov. 15 3 p.m. NBC | STREAM LINK

