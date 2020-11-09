Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships in January have been moved from San Jose, Calif., to Las Vegas.

The competition will be held from Jan. 11-21 at the Orleans Arena, which hosted Skate America last month in a bubble without ticketed spectators that will be replicated for nationals. San Jose was awarded the 2023 U.S. Championships, after Nashville hosts the event in 2022.

“We are also confident that the proven bubble concept we will implement at the Orleans Arena will ensure the 2021 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships are a successful event for all competitors, coaches and officials,” U.S. Figure Skating President Anne Cammett said in a press release.

Skate America was the first in-person skating competition for many top Americans since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

At nationals, skaters will bid for spots at the world championships in Stockholm in March.

The Las Vegas Invitational, also held at the Orleans Arena and featuring Nathan Chen, will air on NBC on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. ET. The Grand Prix Series continues next week with Rostelecom Cup, featuring Russia’s top skaters.

American skaters will compete virtually over the next month in the U.S. Championship Series, qualifying events to round out the fields for nationals.

