NBC Sports, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and Peacock Premium combine to air Alpine skiing World Cup races all season, starting next week.

In addition to TV coverage, Peacock Premium will live stream snow sports events that were previously on NBC Sports Gold’s “Snow Pass” and will be the exclusive home for events held in Austria.

Mikaela Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic champion eyeing a fourth World Cup overall title, headlines the Alpine circuit, starting with back-to-back slaloms in Levi, Finland.

Extra European races were added given annual North American stops in Beaver Creek, Colo., Killington, Vt., and Lake Louise, Alberta will not be held due to coronavirus pandemic travel-related precautions.

Last season, Shiffrin led the overall standings when she stepped away from competition after her father’s death on Feb. 2. Italian Federica Brignone ended up with the crystal globe, the biggest annual prize in ski racing.

This season, Shiffrin bids to become the third woman to collect a fourth overall title, joining 1970s Austrian legend Annemarie Moser-Pröll and Lindsey Vonn, who retired in 2019. Shiffrin can also make significant gains on Vonn’s female record 82 World Cup wins. Shiffrin is second on the list with 66.

On the men’s side last season, Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde edged Frenchman Alexis Pinturault by 54 points for the overall in the first season since eight-time champion Marcel Hirscher‘s retirement.

This season also includes the world championships in February in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, followed by 2022 Olympic test events outside of Beijing.

Here is the broadcast schedule through December (to be updated later with 2021 events):

Date Event Time (ET) Network Nov. 21 Women’s SL – Levi, Finland 6:45 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s SL – Levi, Finland* 12 a.m. NBCSN Nov. 22 Women’s SL – Levi, Finland 6:45 a.m. Olympic Channel Nov. 26 Women’s PG – Lech/Zuers, Austria 11:45 a.m. Peacock Premium Nov. 27 Men’s PG – Lech/Zuers, Austria 11:50 a.m. Peacock Premium Nov. 28 Women’s SL – Levi, Finland^ 3 p.m. NBC Nov. 29 Women’s SL – Levi, Finland^ 2:30 p.m. NBC Dec. 5 Women’s SG – St. Moritz, Switzerland 5:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Men’s GS – Val d’Isere, France 7:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Dec. 6 Women’s SG – St. Moritz, Switzerland 5:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Men’s GS – Val d’Isere, France 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s SG – St. Moritz, Switzerland* 4:30 p.m. NBC Dec. 12 Men’s DH – Val d’Isere, France 4:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s GS – Courchevel, France 6:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Dec. 13 Men’s SG – Val d’Isere, France 4:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s GS – Courchevel, France 6:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s GS – Courchevel, France* 4:30 p.m. NBCSN Dec. 18 Women’s DH – Val d’Isere, France 4:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Men’s SG – Val Gardena, Italy 5:45 a.m. Olympic Channel Dec. 19 Women’s DH – Val d’Isere, France 4:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Men’s DH – Val Gardena, Italy 5:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s DH – Val d’Isere, France* 9:30 p.m. NBCSN Dec. 20 Women’s SG – Val d’Isere, France 5 a.m. Olympic Channel Men’s GS – Alta Badia, Italy 7:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s SG – Val d’Isere, France* 5:30 p.m. NBCSN Dec. 21 Men’s SL – Alta Badia, Italy 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Dec. 22 Men’s SL – Madonna di Campiglio, Italy 2:30 p.m. Olympic Channel Dec. 28 Women’s GS — Semmering, Austria 4, 7 a.m. Peacock Premium Men’s DH – Bormio, Italy 5:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Men’s DH – Bormio, Italy* 3:30 p.m. NBCSN Dec. 29 Men’s SG – Bormio, Italy 5:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s SL — Semmering, Austria 9:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m. Peacock Premium

*Same-day Delay

^Taped

Note: In addition to streaming on Peacock Premium, all television coverage will stream on NBC Sports digital platforms.

