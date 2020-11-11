Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the world’s top ice dance couple, plan to go 14 months between competitions, returning at the season-ending world championships in March.

Papadakis and Cizeron, who live and train in Quebec, cited coronavirus pandemic-related travel concerns of trying to re-enter Canada if they leave, according to French media. So they will instead skip the French Championships in December and the European Championships in January.

The world championships are in Stockholm.

Papadakis and Cizeron, who contracted the coronavirus in July and recovered, were entered in a November Grand Prix Series event in France before that was canceled last month.

The couple last competed at the most recent European Championships last January, taking silver for their first defeat in this Olympic cycle.

Papadakis and Cizeron are four-time world champions and 2018 Olympic silver medalists behind the now-retired Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk