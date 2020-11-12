2020 U.S. Open swimming TV, live stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ryan Lochte, Regan Smith and more Olympic and world swimming champions restart their run-up to the Olympic Trials at the U.S. Open, the biggest domestic meet since March, live on NBC Sports starting Friday.

The U.S. Open, usually held at one site, is split into nine different pools across the country to limit travel for swimmers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Results will be combined.

Lochte, 36 and bidding next summer to become the oldest U.S. Olympic male swimmer in history, races in Sarasota, Fla. He is entered in several events, including the 200m individual medley, which appears to be his best shot at Tokyo. Lochte is ranked fifth in the U.S. in the 200m IM since the start of 2019.

Smith, who last year broke both backstroke world records at age 17, is entered in both backstrokes among five events in Des Moines. Smith, who deferred matriculating at Stanford after the Olympic postponement, faces another promising 18-year-old backstroker, Phoebe Bacon. Bacon, who graduated from the same Maryland high school as Katie Ledecky, is a Wisconsin freshman.

Other notable entries include Chase Kalisz (2017 World champ in 200m and 400m IM), Kathleen Baker (Olympic 100m back silver medalist) and Cody Miller (Olympic 100m breaststroke bronze medalist).

Plus, a bevy of teenagers set to challenge Olympic veterans.

2020 U.S. Open Broadcast Schedule

