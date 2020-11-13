Elijah Manangoi, world 1500m champion, banned through Tokyo Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Elijah Manangoi, the 2017 World 1500m champion, was banned for two years, through the Tokyo Olympics, for missing drug tests.

Manangoi, 27, was provisionally suspended in July after missing three tests from July 2019 to December 2019. The suspension, backdated to the last missed test on Dec. 22, is appealable. A full report from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is here.

Three missed tests in a 12-month span can lead to a suspension of one to two years, even if an athlete has never tested positive.

The AIU decided that Manangoi did not merit a reduction from the maximum two-year ban, which could have kept him eligible for the Olympics, based on his degree of fault.

Manangoi was unable to defend his world title in 2019 due to injury. Since July 2017, he is the only man to defeat Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot in the 1500m, doing so five times. Cheruiyot won the 2019 World title and is the Olympic favorite.

Other Kenyan distance-running stars have been banned in recent years for anti-doping violations.

Rita Jeptoo had Boston and Chicago Marathon titles stripped, and Jemima Sumgong was banned after winning the Rio Olympic marathon after both tested positive for EPO.

Asbel Kiprop, a 2008 Olympic 1500m champion and a three-time world champ, was banned four years after testing positive for EPO in November 2017.

In October, Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon winner, was last month banned four years over abnormalities in his biological passport.

In July, Wilson Kipsang, a former marathon world-record holder, was banned four years after missing drug tests.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!