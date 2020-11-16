Yevgenia Medvedeva out of Rostelecom Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yevgenia Medvedeva, the Olympic silver medalist and two-time world champion, is out of this week’s Rostelecom Cup while reportedly recovering from injury.

Medvedeva’s name was no longer on the entry list as of Monday morning.

Russia’s figure skating federation president said Medvedeva has not fully recovered from an injury, according to news agency TASS. Medvedeva was reportedly sidelined from domestic competition earlier this fall with a back injury.

Rostelecom Cup, which airs on NBC Sports this week, will mark arguably the strongest women’s skating competition of 2020 given it includes the top four finishers from last season’s Russian Championships: Anna Shcherbakova, Alena Kostornaya, Alexandra Trusova and Elizaveta Tuktamysheva.

Kostornaya, Trusova and Shcherbakova ranked Nos. 1-3 in the world last season, their debut campaigns on the senior international circuit.

Medvedeva, the world’s top skater at this point in the last Olympic cycle, changed coaches from Toronto-based Brian Orser back to her former Russia-based coach Eteri Tutberidze in September.

Medvedeva, who turns 21 on Thursday, went undefeated for more than two years from 2015-2017 and has not won a top-level international competition since.

She took bronze at the last world championships in March 2019. At her most recent competition (not counting September’s Russian test skates), Medvedeva withdrew after a fifth-place short program at the December 2019 Russian Championships after boot problems.

