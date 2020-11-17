Johnny Weir finishes Dancing with the Stars run in semifinals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir finished sixth on “Dancing with the Stars” with partner Britt Stewart, eliminated one week before the finals.

“There’s no nice way to do this, but I do want to say thank you to everybody who has gone on this journey with us,” Weir said Monday night. “It’s been such a humbling and honorable experience to be here and entertain you guys.”

Weir, now an NBC Sports analyst, extended a run of strong showings from Olympians and Paralympians on the show, which is now in its 29th season. He was the top finisher of the three athletes this season. Retired NBA forward Charles Oakley and retired NFL tight end Vernon Davis were previously eliminated.

At least one member of Team USA competed in each of the last seven Dancing seasons. Weir’s finish was the best of the group among the last three seasons.

In all, six Olympians have won Dancing with the Stars, including three figure skaters — Kristi Yamaguchi, Meryl Davis and Adam Rippon.

Olympians/Paralympians on Dancing with the Stars

Season 1 — Evander Holyfield (1984, boxing)

Season 4 — Apolo Ohno (2002-2010, short track speed skating) — WINNER, Clyde Drexler (1992, basketball)

Season 5 — Floyd Mayweather Jr. (1996, boxing)

Season 6 — Kristi Yamaguchi (1992, figure skating) — WINNER, Monica Seles (1996-2000, tennis)

Season 7 — Maurice Greene (2000-2004, track and field), Misty May-Treanor (2000-2012, volleyball)

Season 8 — Shawn Johnson (2008, gymnastics) — WINNER

Season 9 — Louie Vito (2010, snowboarding), Natalie Coughlin (2004-2012, swimming)

Season 10 — Evan Lysacek (2006-2010, figure skating)

Season 12 — Sugar Ray Leonard (1976, boxing)

Season 13 — Hope Solo (2004-2016, soccer)

Season 14 — Martina Navratilova (2004, tennis)

Season 15 — Shawn Johnson, Apolo Ohno

Season 16 — Dorothy Hamill (1976, figure skating), Aly Raisman (2012-2016, gymnastics)

Season 18 — Meryl Davis (2010-2014, figure skating) — WINNER, Charlie White (2010-2014, figure skating), Amy Purdy (2014, snowboarding)

Season 19 — Lolo Jones (2008, 2012, 2014, track and field/bobsled)

Season 20 — Nastia Liukin (2008, gymnastics)

Season 23 — Laurie Hernandez (2016, gymnastics) — WINNER, Ryan Lochte (2004-2016, swimming)

Season 24 — Simone Biles (2016, gymnastics), Nancy Kerrigan (1992-94, figure skating)

Season 25 — Victoria Arlen (2012, swimming)

Season 26 — Adam Rippon (2018, figure skating) — WINNER, Jamie Anderson (2014-18, snowboarding), Chris Mazdzer (2010-18, luge), Jennie Finch (2004-08, softball), Mirai Nagasu (2010, 2018, figure skating), Tonya Harding (1992-94, figure skating)

Season 27 — Mary Lou Retton (1984, gymnastics), Danelle Umstead (2010-18, Alpine skiing)

Season 28 — Lamar Odom (2004, basketball)

Season 29 — Johnny Weir (2006-10, figure skating)

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk