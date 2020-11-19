Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No Swedish skiers can compete in this weekend’s World Cup women’s slaloms after a team coach tested positive for the coronavirus and the athletes were quarantined on Thursday in Levi, Finland.

Sweden’s sidelined contingent includes 2019 World silver medalist Anna Swenn-Larsson, one of the world’s top slalom skiers over the last several years. None of the athletes have tested positive.

The first slaloms of the World Cup season are Saturday and Sunday. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA airs live second-run coverage each day at 6:45 a.m. ET. Peacock Premium has live streaming of both runs each day.

They mark Mikaela Shiffrin‘s first races in 300 days. Slovakian Petra Vlhova, last season’s World Cup slalom season champion, is the other favorite.

