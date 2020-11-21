John Daly, out of second retirement, wins U.S. skeleton trials

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Three-time U.S. Olympian John Daly came out of a near-three-year retirement — his second time leaving the sport of skeleton — to win national team selection races on Friday and Saturday.

Daly, 35, had the fastest time in three of four heats between two days of competition in Lake Placid, N.Y. Austin Florian won the other race.

Daly is ticketed for the World Cup after he takes part in lower-level North American Cup and European Cup races.

He last raced internationally at the PyeongChang Olympics, placing 16th. In 2014 in Sochi, Daly was in third place going into the last run, where he popped a groove at the start and plummeted to 15th.

“Things still felt unfinished,” Daly said, according to U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton. “I still want a shot at a medal. That’s why you come back — to win. Nothing makes me feel as alive as sliding does, and if I still have it in me to try one more time, I thought I might as well.”

Megan Henry had the fastest combined times in women’s selection races over Olympic veterans Katie Uhlaender and Kendall Wesenberg.

The World Cup skeleton season started this week in Europe, but the U.S. is sitting out until at least January due to coronavirus pandemic-related safety precautions.

Correction: An earlier version of this post described Daly as a two-time Olympian. He competed in three Olympic Winter Games — 2010, 2014 and 2018.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk