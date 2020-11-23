Kendall Coyne Schofield joins Chicago Blackhawks as development coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

U.S. national team captain Kendall Coyne Schofield was hired by the Chicago Blackhawks as its first female player development coach and a youth hockey growth specialist.

She will continue to train with the national team.

Coyne Schofield, a 28-year-old who was on every Olympic and world championship team since 2011, will assist a coaching staff in Rockford, home of the Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate, while also scouting potential prospects. Coyne Schofield, a Chicagoland native, has long been a community liaison for the club.

Coyne Schofield previously did NHL TV work as a San Jose Sharks game analyst and as an inside-the-glass analyst for a St. Louis Blues-Blackhawks game on NBCSN in March.

In 2019, Coyne Schofield became the first woman to participate in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition. Replacing injured Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, she finished seventh out of eight in the fastest skater event.

In September 2019, retired U.S. captain Cammi Granato was hired by the NHL’s new Seattle franchise as the league’s first female pro scout.

In 2018, Canadian legend Hayley Wickenheiser was hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs as an assistant director of player development.

In 2016, the Arizona Coyotes hired Dawn Braid as a skating coach, believed to be the first full-time female coach in league history.

