NBC Sports to air World Athletics championships meets through 2029

NBC Sports will air track and field’s biggest meets through 2029, extending its partnership with World Athletics.

The media rights deal includes the next five editions of: the world outdoor track and field championships, world indoor championships, world cross country championships, world relays, world half marathon championships, world race walking team championships and world U20 championships.

The next biennial outdoor worlds are July 2022 in Eugene, Ore., the first time the meet will be held in the U.S. The meet was postponed from 2021 after the Olympics were pushed from 2020 to 2021.

NBC Sports also holds long-term rights to the Diamond League and elite USA Track and Field events.

