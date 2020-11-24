Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Prefontaine Classic, the biggest annual international track and field meet in the U.S., shifts from its usual date in late spring to after the Olympics in 2021.

The provisional, 14-meet schedule for the 2021 Diamond League, track and field’s premier international circuit, was published Tuesday.

The season starts in Rabat, Morocco, on May 23 with the first half taking place before the Olympics open on July 23.

The Pre Classic, held in Eugene, Ore., since 1975, will be the second meet after the Olympics on Aug. 21. A meet in China is scheduled the following day.

The Pre Classic was usually held in late May, then last year moved to June 30 at Stanford while Hayward Field was rebuilt.

This year, the Pre Classic was slated for June 6-7, ahead of the Olympic Trials also in Eugene, before it was postponed to Oct. 4 and then canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2021 Diamond League Schedule

May 23: Rabat

May 28: Doha

June 4: Rome

June 10: Oslo

July 4: Stockholm

July 9: Monaco

July 13: London

Aug. 14: Shanghai

Aug. 21: Eugene

Aug. 22: China

Aug. 26: Lausanne

Aug. 28: Paris

Sept. 3: Brussels

Sept. 8-9: Zurich (final)

