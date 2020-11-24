Figure skating junior worlds canceled; speed skating hub set

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 World Junior Figure Skating Championships scheduled for early March in Harbin, China, have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu took bronze in her junior worlds debut. Next season, Liu can begin competing in senior international events like worlds and the Olympics.

Junior worlds marks the latest major international skating event to be canceled after Grand Prix Series stops in Canada and France and February’s Four Continents Championships slated for Australia.

Another event, December’s Grand Prix Final, has been postponed indefinitely and could be relocated from Beijing.

The International Skating Union also announced Tuesday that the entire top-level senior speed skating season will take place in Heerenveen, Netherlands, in January and February.

Previously, all four World Cups scheduled for November and December were canceled.

Now, Heerenveen will host the European Championships (Jan. 16-17), two World Cups (Jan. 22-24 and 29-31) and the world championships (Feb. 11-14).

The other two World Cups, scheduled for China in February and Heerenveen in March, have been canceled.

