Austrian Marco Schwarz and three Swiss male skiers will miss Friday’s Alpine skiing World Cup stop after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Schwarz, the 2019 World bronze medalist in the slalom and combined, has mild cold symptoms and is in quarantine, according to the Austrian ski federation on Tuesday.

He had no recent contact with Austrian teammates or coaches. Other Austrians are expected to race Friday’s parallel event in Austria (live streaming on Peacock Premium).

Swiss Loïc Meillard, Justin Murisier and Marco Odermatt tested positive, according to that nation’s federation on Saturday. They also had mild symptoms and were put in isolation. Further tests on other Swiss team members were negative.

Meillard and Odermatt each notched his first World Cup win last season. Odermatt was second in this season’s opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, on Oct. 18.

Last weekend, the entire Swedish women’s team was held out of back-to-back World Cup slaloms after a coach tested positive.

