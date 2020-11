Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NHK Trophy, the last Grand Prix figure skating event of the fall, and an Alpine skiing World Cup stop in Austria highlight NBC Sports and Peacock Premium’s winter sports coverage for the extended Thanksgiving weekend.

The Alpine skiing World Cup stops in Lech/Zuers, Austria, for women’s and men’s parallel events on Thursday and Friday. Peacock Premium has exclusive live and on-demand streaming coverage each day.

American Mikaela Shiffrin is sitting out the competition to prepare for December races coming off a back injury. The fields are instead headlined by Slovakian Petra Vlhova, who won back-to-back slaloms last weekend, and Americans Paula Moltzan and Tommy Ford.

Peacock Premium also has live and on-demand streaming of every session of NHK Trophy on Friday and Saturday from Osaka, Japan.

Daisuke Takahashi, a 2010 Olympic bronze medalist and world champion, makes his ice dance debut with 2018 Olympian Kana Muramoto.

Kaori Sakamoto, who was sixth at the Olympics, and South Korean You Young, the 2020 Youth Olympic champion, lead the singles entrants.

NBC Sports/Peacock Premium Alpine skiing World Cup

Day Time (ET) Event Network Thursday 4 a.m. Women’s Parallel Qualifying Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 11:45 a.m. Women’s Parallel Finals Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Friday 4 a.m. Men’s Parallel Qualifying Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 11:50 a.m. Men’s Parallel Finals Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Saturday 3 p.m. Levi Women’s Slalom* NBC | STREAM LINK Sunday 2:30 p.m. Levi Women’s Slalom** NBC | STREAM LINK

*From Nov. 21

**From Nov. 22

NBC Sports/Peacock Premium NHK Trophy

Peacock Premium biathlon World Cup — Kontiolahti, Finland

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 5 a.m. Men’s Individual Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 8:20 a.m. Women’s Individual Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Sunday 4:30 a.m. Men’s Sprint Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 7:40 a.m. Women’s Sprint Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

