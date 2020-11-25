More weightlifters stripped of Olympic medals for doping

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two more weightlifters have been stripped of 2012 Olympic medals for doping.

Romanians Roxana Cocos (women’s 69kg silver medalist) and Razan Martin (men’s 69kg bronze medalist) were retroactively disqualified from the London Games, the IOC announced Wednesday.

Back in January, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) announced Cocos and Martin had urine samples from 2012 retested and come back positive for metabolites of the banned steroid stanozolol.

A third Romanian, Gabriel Sincraian, was also disqualified after it was previously announced he failed a retest. Sincraian failed to complete a lift at the London Games.

Sincraian was previously stripped of a Rio Olympic 85kg bronze medal after testing positive for excess testosterone in 2016.

More than 60 weightlifters who competed between the 2008 and 2012 Olympics later failed drug tests, including more than 30 original medalists.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk