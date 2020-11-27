Remaining short track speed skating World Cups canceled

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The entire World Cup short track speed skating season has been canceled.

World Cups in Dresden and Bietigheim-Bissingen in Germany, slated for February, were the last two stops to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Skating Union announced Friday.

Previously, November and December World Cups in Canada, South Korea and China were canceled.

The season-ending world championships are still scheduled for March in Dordrecht, Netherlands. Worlds were recently moved a week earlier and out of Rotterdam.

Last season’s world championships were among the first global sporting events to be canceled due to the virus.

As it stands, the world’s best skaters will go more than one year between top-level international competitions as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics draw closer.

