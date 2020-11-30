Swiss Alpine skier Marc Gisin retires two years after crash

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Swiss Alpine skier Marc Gisin announced his retirement on Monday, nearly two years after a life-threatening crash in what turned out to be his last World Cup race.

“It’s time for me to leave the world of skiracing,” was posted on Gisin’s social media. “Since the crash in December of 2018 I put absolutely everything in my rehabilitation to come back from this injury once again and tried to give my body and especially my brain the time it needed to recover. But my body won’t take it anymore. My still not completely healed up proprioception will not allow me to ski the way I want to and the way it would be demanded on the highest level of skiracing.”

Gisin, 32, suffered a second traumatic brain injury in a near-two-year stretch when he crashed in a World Cup downhill in Val Gardena, Italy, on Dec. 15, 2018. He also broke several bones and bruised a lung.

Gisin previously suffered a brain injury in a January 2015 crash in a World Cup super-G in Kitzbühel, Austria.

Gisin returned to the World Cup circuit in November 2019 and took part in downhill training runs at four different venues but never participated in a race again.

He placed 21st in the 2018 Olympic downhill and had a best World Cup finish of fifth.

Gisin’s sisters, Dominique and Michelle, won Olympic titles in the downhill in 2014 and the combined in 2018, respectively.

