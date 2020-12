Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first speed races of the Alpine skiing World Cup season highlight winter sports programming on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium this week.

The women’s Alpine World Cup circuit visits St. Moritz, Switzerland, for super-Gs on Saturday and Sunday, live on Olympic Channel and streaming on Peacock Premium.

Mikaela Shiffrin is not racing (more on that here), but the fields are expected to include Olympic downhill and super-G champions Sofia Goggia of Italy and Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic. The U.S. contingent includes Olympians Breezy Johnson, Alice McKennis and Jackie Wiles.

The men’s tour visits Santa Caterina, Italy, for giant slaloms on Saturday and Sunday. Americans set to compete include 2014 Olympic GS champion Ted Ligety and Tommy Ford, who won a World Cup GS last season at Beaver Creek, Colo.

World Cups in biathlon, freestyle skiing and ski jumping also air between Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium.

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Santa Caterina, Italy (men) and St. Moritz, Switzerland (women)

Biathlon World Cup — Kontiolahti, Finland

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Ruka, Finland

Day Time (ET) Event Network Friday 11 a.m. Women’s Aerials Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Saturday 9 a.m. Moguls Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 1 p.m. Moguls* Olympic Channel

Ski Jumping World Cup — Nizhny Tagil, Russia

Day Time (ET) Event Network Friday 9:30 a.m. Men’s Qualifying Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Saturday 10:30 a.m. Men’s Large Hill Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Sunday 10:30 a.m. Men’s Large Hill Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast