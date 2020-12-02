Alpine skiing World Cup races in China set to be canceled

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alpine skiing World Cup races are the latest 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic test events set to be canceled due to coronavirus pandemic-related travel measures.

A women’s downhill and super-G scheduled for the Olympic venue of Yanqing from Feb. 27-28 “will not take place due to Covid-19 regulations and restrictions put in place by the Chinese Authorities, most notably a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all participants,” according to the International Ski Federation (FIS), citing the National Ski Association of China and the Beijing Olympic organizing committee.

FIS awaits official confirmation from China’s ski association, which is expected in the coming days.

Last winter, a men’s downhill and super-G slated for Yanqing were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This season, speed skating’s world championships have been moved from Beijing to the Netherlands. Figure skating’s Grand Prix Final, its second-biggest annual competition, has been postponed indefinitely and may be relocated from Beijing.

World Cups in China for bobsled, luge, skeleton and long- and short-track speed skating have been canceled.

