USA Curling postpones national championships until after worlds

The 2021 U.S. Curling Championships for men, women and mixed doubles have been postponed until May — after the 2021 World Championships — meaning the 2020 national champions will be sent to worlds.

USA Curling will not hold any sanctioned events until the second half of next spring.

“We are committed to navigating through this competition season in the safest and fairest way possible,” USA Curling CEO Jeff Plush said in a press release. “However, based on consultations with medical professionals and updates from the CDC, it is not prudent to host competitions right now.”

Men’s and women’s nationals were originally scheduled for Jan. 30-Feb. 7 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Nationals for mixed doubles, an event that debuted at the Olympics in 2018, were originally Feb. 28-March 6 in Irvine, Calif., doubling as the first 2022 U.S. Olympic Trials in any sport.

Earlier this fall, it was announced that the Olympic Trials for mixed doubles were postponed until fall 2021 and the national championships moved later in March. Olympic Trials for men and women were already originally scheduled for fall 2021 in Omaha.

World championships for men, women and mixed doubles are between late March and May 1. The U.S. will send last season’s national champions to worlds — teams skipped by 2018 Olympic champion John Shuster and 2018 Olympian Tabitha Peterson and the mixed doubles team of Peterson and Joe Polo.

All of the 2020 World Championships were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nations begin qualifying quota spots for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at the 2021 World Championships.

USA Curling is working on a bubble environment and contingency plans for 2021 Nationals.

