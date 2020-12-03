Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yelizaveta Tuktamysheva, the 2015 World figure skating champion, tested positive for the coronavirus, causing her to withdraw from a domestic competition this weekend, according to Russia’s figure skating federation.

Tuktamysheva, 23, will not compete in the fifth stage of the Russian Cup domestic series in Moscow on Saturday and Sunday.

The Russian Championships are in three weeks. Russia’s three-woman team for March’s world championships is expected to be chosen largely based off nationals results.

Tuktamysheva won the biggest title of the fall season — the Rostelecom Cup in Moscow — two weeks ago, beating a field that included the world’s top skater last season, 17-year-old countrywoman Aliona Kostornaya.

Tuktamysheva hasn’t competed at worlds since her incredible 2014-15 season, which included sweeping the Grand Prix Final, European and world titles. Since then, her best Russian Nationals finish was fourth.

Men’s national champion Dmitry Aliyev also tested positive for the virus and will miss this weekend’s Russian Cup stage, according to Russia’s federation.