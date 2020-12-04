Austrian ski jumping stars test positive for coronavirus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stefan Kraft, the world’s top male ski jumper last season, and Gregor Schlierenzauer, the male record holder for World Cup ski jumping wins, tested positive for the coronavirus, Austria’s ski federation announced last week.

Kraft, the 2019-20 World Cup season champion, blogged this week, saying he had mild, flu-like symptoms.

Schlierenzauer, a 53-time individual World Cup winner from 2006-14, said he was getting better day by day and hoped “to get back soon” on his social media on Friday.

Kraft and Schlierenzauer did not compete in last week’s World Cup stop and were not on the start list for this weekend’s competition in Russia. They finished 32nd and 44th, respectively, at the season-opening World Cup in Poland two weeks ago.

The world ski flying championships in Planica, Slovenia, are next week.