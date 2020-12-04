Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

International federations for aquatics, gymnastics and track and field were among the sports bodies to propose new events be added for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee plans to decide on the 2024 Olympic event program on Monday and does not share the full list of proposed new events.

In aquatics, FINA said it proposed adding high diving as an exhibition event at the Paris Games, possibly leading into a medal event from 2028 onward. FINA did not propose adding any medal events in swimming or diving for 2024.

High diving has been on the world championships program since 2013.

For the Tokyo Olympics, FINA successfully petitioned for the addition of a mixed-gender medley swimming relay, a men’s 800m freestyle and a women’s 1500m freestyle. High diving was one of the medal events that FINA proposed for Tokyo Olympic inclusion that was not accepted.

In high diving, divers jump from 27 meters or 89 feet (men) and 20 meters (women) and enter the water feet first. In the traditional Olympic platform event, it’s 10 meters for both genders.

In gymnastics, the FIG proposed adding three disciplines: acrobatic gymnastics, aerobic gymnastics and parkour. It declined to say the specific events it wants added for each discipline.

Last Tuesday, Parkour Earth wrote an open letter to the IOC urging it to reject adding the obstacle course-style event to the Olympics. The FIG reportedly previously proposed parkour for Olympic inclusion for the Tokyo Games.

In track and field, World Athletics proposed adding a mixed-gender cross-country relay and a 50km race walk for women. A 50km race walk for men has been on the Olympic program for every Games save one since 1932.

Last year, breaking was provisionally added for the 2024 Paris Games to make its Olympic debut. Breaking’s inclusion is expected to be confirmed on Monday. It debuted at the Youth Olympics in 2018.

