Half marathon world record shattered in Valencia

Kenyan Kibiwott Kandie chopped 29 seconds off the world record in the half marathon, clocking 57:32 in Valencia, Spain, on Sunday.

Kandie, 24, was one of four men to go under the previous record of 58:01 set by Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor in 2019. He was followed by recent half marathon world champion Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda (57:37), world 10,000m bronze medalist Rhonex Kipruto of Kenya (57:49) and Kenyan Alexander Mutiso (57:59).

Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba, the world-record holder on the track at 1500m, won the women’s race in 1:05:18, the fastest-ever debut for a woman at 13.1 miles. Emily Sisson was fifth in 1:07:26, one second shy of training partner Molly Huddle‘s American record.

In the full marathons, Kenyan Evans Chebet won in upset fashion in 2:03:00 to become the sixth-fastest man in history. Kenyan Lawrence Cherono, who won the Boston and Chicago Marathons in 2019, was four seconds back.

Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir won the women’s race in 2:17:16 to become the fifth-fastest woman in history. Jepchirchir, who twice lowered the women’s only half marathon world record this year, distanced 2019 New York City Marathon champion Joyciline Jepkosgei by 84 seconds.

