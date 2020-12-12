Marta Bassino rallies to win Courchevel GS; Mikaela Shiffrin 4th

Italian Marta Bassino won her second World Cup giant slalom this season, while Mikaela Shiffrin took fourth in her first GS since January in Courchevel, France, on Saturday.

Bassino prevailed by .46 of a second over Swede Sara Hector combining times from two runs in light fog and falling snow. Slovakian Petra Vlhova, who led Bassino by .49 after the first run, ended up third.

Shiffrin, third after the first run, lost significant time in the second run when she got bounced by the terrain between a pair of gates. She missed the final GS of last season after her father’s Feb. 2 death and the first GS of this season due to a back injury.

“All in all, it was a pretty incredible day and not quite so stressful as Levi,” Shiffrin said, referencing slaloms in Finland two weeks ago that marked her first races in 300 days. “I felt like I could do some good skiing and the rest of it is just stuff I still need to pick up on — learn how to find the cleaner line and push through the bumps like the way some of these girls are doing. I know I can do it, and it’s just the matter of getting to that point again.”

Bassino, 24, cut into Vlhova’s lead in the standings for the overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing. Vlhova, who won the last three races coming into Courchevel, has a 162-point advantage.

The women race another GS in Courchevel on Sunday. The first run streams live on Peacock Premium at 3:30 a.m. ET. The second run at 6:30 streams on Peacock Premium and airs on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

