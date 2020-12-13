Women’s Alpine skiing World Cup race postponed to Monday

By OlympicTalkDec 13, 2020, 7:50 AM EST
Sunday’s women’s Alpine skiing World Cup giant slalom in Courchevel, France, was postponed to Monday after snowfall in the Alps.

The race was pushed back one day “due to the inconsistency of the snow surface,” according to the International Ski Federation.

The first run is at 4 a.m. ET and the second run at 7 a.m., both streaming live on Peacock Premium.

On Saturday, Italian Marta Bassino won the first of the two GS races in Courchevel. Mikaela Shiffrin, racing GS for the first time since January, finished fourth.

