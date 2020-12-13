Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rosie Brennan won a second straight World Cup cross-country skiing race on Sunday. This time, another American joined her on the podium.

Brennan, a PyeongChang Olympian, took a 10km freestyle in Davos, Switzerland, a day after winning a freestyle sprint. She prevailed by 34 seconds over Russian Yuliya Stupak. The gap was larger than the time separating Stupak from the 11th-place skier.

“I still am just so excited from yesterday,” said Brennan, who is more of a 10km skier than a sprinter. “I didn’t have the best night of sleep.”

American Hailey Swirbul was third for her first World Cup podium. Swirbul, a 22-year-old who made her World Cup debut in January 2019, had a best previous finish of 18th.

“All summer I have been chasing my teammate Rosie, and she just prepared me for what it takes to be the best in the world,” Swirbul said, according to the International Ski Federation. “I ski behind Rosie every day in training so I know what it takes to be at her level, but she just completely inspired our whole team yesterday.”

The field lacked skiers from powerhouses Norway and Sweden, whose teams didn’t travel to Davos amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brennan, who now leads the World Cup overall standings, joined Kikkan Randall as the only Americans to win back-to-back World Cup races.

