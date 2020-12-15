2020-21 figure skating season TV, stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports airs nearly 100 hours of figure skating on TV this season.

The sport’s premier events — the Grand Prix Series and U.S., European and world championships — all air among NBC and NBCSN.

Peacock Premium — available here — live streams all of those major competitions, replacing NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass.”

Nathan Chen is the season-long headliner, putting at stake a two-year win streak since placing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics. Chen’s rival, two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan, is not competing in the autumn Grand Prix Series but could face Chen at worlds.

Two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu, at 15, is too young for major senior international competition. But she can at January’s U.S. Championships become the first woman to win three straight national titles since Michelle Kwan.

Internationally, Russia has the world’s top female skaters, though PyeongChang gold medalist Alina Zagitova is on an indefinite break from competition.

The world’s top pair, Chinese Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, and ice dance couple, France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, have also been dominant since PyeongChang. Sui and Han are undefeated in this Olympic cycle. Papadakis and Cizeron suffered just one defeat.

2020 Grand Prix Series TV Schedule

Date Competition Time (ET) Network Friday, Oct. 23 Skate America 8 p.m.– Midnight NBCSN (Live) Saturday, Oct. 24 Skate America 3 – 6 p.m. NBC (Live) Saturday, Oct. 24 Skate America 9 p.m. – Midnight NBCSN (Live) Sunday, Nov. 1 Skate Canada (canceled) 12 -1:30 p.m. NBC Sunday, Nov. 8 Cup of China 12 -1:30 p.m. NBC Sunday, Nov. 15 Internationaux de France (canceled) 4 – 6 p.m. NBC Saturday, Nov. 21 Rostelecom Cup 4 – 6 p.m. NBC Sunday, Nov. 22 Rostelecom Cup 4 – 6 p.m. NBC Sunday, Nov. 29 NHK Trophy 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. NBC

2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships TV Schedule

Date Competition Time Network Thurs., Jan. 14 Pairs’ Short 6 – 8 p.m. NBCSN (Live) Thurs., Jan. 14 Ladies Short 10 p.m. – Midnight NBCSN (Live) Fri., Jan. 15 Rhythm Dance 4 – 6 p.m. NBCSN (Live) Fri., Jan. 15 Ladies Free 8 – 11 p.m. NBC (Live) Sat., Jan. 16 Men’s Short 4 – 6 p.m. NBC (Live)** Sat., Jan. 16 Free Dance/Pairs’ Free 9 p.m. – Midnight NBCSN (Live) Sun, Jan. 17 Men’s Free 3:30 – 6 p.m. NBC (Live)** Sun., Jan. 24 Free Dance 5 – 6 p.m. NBC Sun., Jan. 31 U.S. Championships – Best Of 12 – 2 p.m. NBC Sat, Feb. 20 Skating Spectacular 4 – 6 p.m. NBC

**The men’s short program and free skate programming details are subject to change, dependent on NFL programming schedules.

2020-21 Figure Skating Season Broadcast Schedule

Dates Competition Network/Platform Oct. 23-25 Skate America NBC

NBCSN

Peacock Premium Oct. 30-Nov. 1 Skate Canada (canceled) NBC

Peacock Premium Nov. 1 Las Vegas Skating Spectacular NBC

Peacock Premium Nov. 6-8 Cup of China NBC

Peacock Premium Nov. 9-13 U.S. Championship Series – Blaine, Minn.* Peacock Premium Nov. 10-15 U.S. Championship Series – Norwood, Mass.* Peacock Premium Nov. 11-15 U.S. Championship Series – Spokane, Wash.* Peacock Premium Nov. 13-15 Internationaux de France (canceled) NBC

Peacock Premium Nov. 17-20 U.S. Championship Series – Alpharetta, Ga.* Peacock Premium Nov. 17-20 U.S. Championship Series – Fort Wayne, Ind.* Peacock Premium Nov. 20-22 Rostelecom Cup NBC

Peacock Premium Nov. 24-28 U.S. Championship Series – Henderson, Nev.* Peacock Premium Nov. 27-29 NHK Trophy NBC

Peacock Premium Dec. 1-6 U.S. Championship Series – Leesburg, Va.* Peacock Premium Dec. 1-6 U.S. Championship Series – Frisco, Texas* Peacock Premium Jan. 11-17 U.S. Championships* NBC

NBCSN

Peacock Premium Jan. 25-31 European Championships (canceled) NBC

NBCSN

Peacock Premium Feb. 8-14 Four Continents Championships (canceled) NBC

NBCSN

Peacock Premium Feb. 24-27 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships* Peacock Premium March 22-28 World Championships NBC

NBCSN

Peacock Premium April 9-10 World Synchronized Skating Championships Peacock Premium