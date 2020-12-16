Australian Open dates pushed back in 2021 ATP schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Australian Open will start Feb. 8, three weeks later than originally scheduled, with men’s qualifying for the tournament happening in Doha, according to the ATP.

Qualifying for the tournament will be Jan. 10-13, allowing for travel and a 14-day quarantine in Melbourne before the Grand Slam main draw play starts.

Melbourne will host two lower-level ATP events from Jan. 31-Feb. 6 and the ATP Cup from Feb. 1-5.

The ATP season starts Jan. 5 with lower-level tournaments in Delray Beach, Fla., and Antalya, Turkey.

The ATP calendar after the Australian Open and through March, including dates usually reserved for the Miami Open and BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, will be announced later. The tour said that the spring clay-court season, which includes the French Open, is planned to take place as originally scheduled.

The WTA has not announced any part of its 2021 schedule.

