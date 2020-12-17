First women’s Nordic combined World Cup among events on NBC, Peacock this week

Tara Geraghty-Moats
Nordic combined, the lone Summer or Winter Olympic sport without female participation or a women’s equivalent event, takes a historic step this week.

The first women’s Nordic combined World Cup is Friday in Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria, streaming live on Peacock Premium as part of comprehensive winter sports event coverage among NBC Sports, Olympic Channel and Peacock.

American Tara Geraghty-Moats led the women’s standings the last two seasons in the international Continental Cup, which for the men has been a secondary circuit just below the World Cup. She’s among the entries for Friday’s competition.

“I don’t have any goals or predictions,” Geraghty-Moats, who last put a Nordic combined race bib on in March, posted on Instagram. “I just have a huge feeling of excitement to start in the first ever World Cup with a group of amazing women. I can’t wait to see where my level of competition is, I can’t wait to make history with my teammates.”

More on Geraghty-Moats’ personal story is here.

Women’s Nordic combined makes its debut at the world championships in February — one event, versus four for the men. But it was denied a place on the 2022 Winter Olympic program after a “long discussion,” IOC sports director Kit McConnell said in 2018.

“Nordic combined, and women’s in particular, still need to be developed further in terms of universality [the number of countries with Olympic-level athletes], in terms of the level of the athletes,” McConnell said then.

It could be added for the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

“The World Cup debut is important, but it should be seen in the context of a step towards Olympic inclusion on the 2026 program in Milan-Cortina,” USA Nordic Executive Director Billy Demong said in a press release. “The women have shown the depth and quality of athleticism in their sport and should be provided with that opportunity.”

Also this week, the U.S. men’s Alpine skiing team looks to notch a first World Cup speed podium in nearly four years with a super-G and downhill in Val Gardena, Italy, on Friday and Saturday.

There’s optimism after Travis Ganong, the last podium finisher, was fourth in a super-G last week, and Jared Golberg was first and fourth in training runs Wednesday and Thursday. The men then head to Alta Badia and Madonna di Campiglio for a giant slalom and slaloms on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The women’s Alpine skiing World Cup stops in Val d’Isere, France, for two downhills and a super-G. Mikaela Shiffrin, who is focusing on technical events of slalom and giant slalom for the near future, returns next week. Alice McKennis Duran and Breezy Johnson were fastest in training runs Wednesday and Thursday.

Alpine Skiing World Cup  — Val d’Isere, France (women) and Italy (men)

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Friday 4:30 a.m. Women’s Downhill Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
5:45 a.m. Men’s Super-G Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
Saturday 4:30 a.m. Women’s Downhill Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
5:45 a.m. Men’s Downhill Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
5 p.m.* Women’s Downhill NBC | STREAM LINK
9:30 p.m.* Women’s Downhill NBCSN | STREAM LINK
10:30 p.m.* Men’s Downhill NBCSN | STREAM LINK
Sunday 4 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1 Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
5 a.m. Women’s Super-G Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
7 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2 Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
9:30 p.m.* Women’s Super-G NBCSN | STREAM LINK
11 p.m.* Men’s Giant Slalom NBCSN | STREAM LINK
Monday 4 a.m. Men’s Slalom Run 1 Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
7 a.m. Men’s Slalom Run 2 Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
Tuesday 11:45 a.m. Men’s Slalom Run 1 Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
2:30 p.m. Men’s Slalom Run 2 Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

Bobsled/Skeleton World Cup — Igls, Austria

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Friday 9:30 a.m. Men’s Skeleton OlympicChannel.com
1:30 p.m. Women’s Skeleton OlympicChannel.com
6 p.m.* Men’s Skeleton Olympic Channel
7 p.m.* Women’s Skeleton Olympic Channel
Saturday 9:30 a.m. Two-Woman Bobsled OlympicChannel.com
1:30 p.m. Two-Man Bobsled OlympicChannel.com
6:30 p.m.* Two-Woman Bobsled Olympic Channel
7 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Olympic Channel
Sunday 10 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled OlympicChannel.com
6 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Olympic Channel

Luge World Cup — Winterberg, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Saturday 2:55 a.m. Doubles OlympicChannel.com
5:50 a.m. Women’s Singles OlympicChannel.com
Sunday 2:25 a.m. Men’s Singles OlympicChannel.com
6 a.m. Doubles Sprint OlympicChannel.com
6:45 a.m. Women’s Sprint OlympicChannel.com
7:25 a.m. Men’s Sprint OlympicChannel.com

Biathlon World Cup — Hochfilzen, Austria

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Thursday 8:15 a.m. Men’s Sprint Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
Friday 8:15 a.m. Women’s Sprint Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
Saturday 7 a.m. Men’s Pursuit Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
9 a.m. Women’s Pursuit Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
10 a.m.* Men’s Pursuit Olympic Channel
8:30 p.m.* Women’s Pursuit NBCSN | STREAM LINK
Sunday 6 a.m. Men’s Mass Start Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
8:25 a.m. Women’s Mass Start Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
8 p.m.* Men’s Mass Start Olympic Channel
9 p.m.* Women’s Mass Start Olympic Channel

*Delayed broadcast

Cross-Country Skiing World Cup — Dresden, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Saturday 7:25 a.m. Men’s/Women’s Sprints Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
8 a.m. Men’s/Women’s Sprints Olympic Channel
Sunday 6:45 a.m. Men’s/Women’s Team Sprints Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
5 p.m. Men’s/Women’s Team Sprints Olympic Channel
7 p.m. Men’s/Women’s Team Sprints NBCSN | STREAM LINK

Freestyle Skiing World Cup –Val Thorens, France

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Saturday 7 a.m. Ski Cross Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
Sunday 6 a.m. Ski Cross Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

Nordic Combined World Cup — Ramsau, Austria

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Friday 3:30 a.m. Women’s Ski Jump Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
7:45 a.m. Women’s Cross-Country 5km Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
Saturday 4:30 a.m. Men’s Ski Jump Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
8:15 a.m. Men’s Cross-Country 10km Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
Sunday 5 a.m. Men’s Ski Jump Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
9:15 a.m. Men’s Cross-Country 10km Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

Ski Jumping World Cup — Ramsau, Austria and Engelberg, Switzerland

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Friday 9:40 a.m. Women Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
Friday 12 p.m. Men’s Qualifying Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
Saturday 10 a.m. Men Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
Sunday 10 a.m. Men Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

