American Tara Geraghty-Moats wins first women’s Nordic combined World Cup

American Tara Geraghty-Moats won the first women’s Nordic combined World Cup event, the first time women have competed on the top international level in the only sport left at the Olympics without female representation.

“It’s an actual dream come true, and it’s the most amazing feeling ever,” Geraghty-Moats said.

Geraghty-Moats, 27, prevailed by 1.5 seconds over Norwegian Gyda Westvold Hansen, who had a 39-second advantage over the American going into the cross-country 5km after scoring the highest in the ski jump.

Geraghty-Moats led the women’s standings the last two seasons in the international Continental Cup, which for the men has been a secondary circuit just below the World Cup.

Two other World Cup Nordic combined stops that were to include men’s and women’s races this season have been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The first women’s event at the world championships is scheduled for February.

A women’s event was in 2018 denied a place on the 2022 Winter Olympic program — an IOC official cited a lack of Olympic-level athletes in a range of countries — but the World Cup and world championships inclusion this year could lead to a place at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.

More on Geraghty-Moats’ personal story is here via On Her Turf.

