Russia’s top weightlifter suspended in anti-doping case, report says

Tatyana Kashirina, Russia’s top weightlifter, has been suspended based on anti-doping data, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Kashirina, the only Russian to earn a medal at the last world championships in 2019 (+87kg silver) and a five-time world champion, was suspended based on data from a Moscow anti-doping laboratory database of doping test results from 2012-15, according to the report.

Kashirina, who previously failed a drug test at age 15 in 2006, declined to comment, according to TASS. The International Weightlifting Federation has not responded to a request for comment.

Kashirina won an Olympic silver medal in 2012. Until this latest report, she has been the lone lifter among six original Russian 2012 Olympic medalists in the sport to not be stripped of their medal for doping or since suspended for doping.

Kashirina is also the only Russian man or woman ranked in the top three in Tokyo Olympic qualifying in any division. Russia is one of the nations restricted to no more than one male and one female lifter in Tokyo due to doping violations.

Russia was barred from Olympic weightlifting in Rio for its doping problems.

