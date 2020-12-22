U.S. Figure Skating 100th anniversary special to air on NBC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A two-hour special commemorating the 100th anniversary of U.S. Figure Skating airs on NBC on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports analysts and national champions Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will relive top performances from the U.S. Championships over the last decade, interviewing skaters including Meryl Davis and Charlie White, Nathan Chen, Gracie Gold and Mariah Bell.

In 1921, the United States Figure Skating Association — now known as U.S. Figure Skating — formed to govern the sport and promote its growth nationwide. Thirteen years earlier, the sport debuted at the Summer Olympics. The Winter Games debuted in 1924.

The U.S. Championships were first held in 1914 and, beginning in 1920, have been held annually.

More than 100 years of national competition produced legends of the sport. Notably, since World War II: seven-time U.S. champion Dick Button, nine-time champion Michelle Kwan, five-time pairs’ champions Karol Kennedy and Peter Kennedy and Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner and six-time ice dance champions Davis and White.

In the last decade, the spotlight shifted from Davis and White to Gold and Ashley Wagner to Chen, who next month tries to become the first man to win five straight national titles since Button in the 1940s and ’50s.

A full 2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships broadcast schedule is here.

