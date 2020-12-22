Millrose Games canceled due to pandemic

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Millrose Games, the top annual international indoor track and field meet, which is held every February in New York City, has been canceled for 2021.

“Given the health situation in New York and across the country, the prudent thing to do is to abstain this coming year,” according to a press release.

The Millrose Games was first held in 1908 and was due for its 114th edition on Feb. 13.

It was one of the last top track meets held last year before the coronavirus pandemic caused postponements and cancellations.

The annual world tour of indoor meets starts Jan. 29 in Germany. It still includes one U.S. stop — the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on Feb. 6.

The Diamond League, the top outdoor international circuit, starts May 23, about a month later than usual.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk