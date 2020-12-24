Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Swede Anna Swenn-Larsson, the slalom silver medalist at the last world Alpine skiing championships in 2019, is unlikely to return from injury in time for the next worlds in Italy in February, according to her federation.

Swenn-Larsson, 29, underwent surgery for a broken ankle recently suffered in training.

“All I wanted for Christmas was to start racing again, that will unfortunately not be the case,” was posted on her social media. “I don’t know when I will be back but I will do everything to come back as strong and fast as possible.”

Swenn-Larsson last raced in February.

She missed the season-opening slaloms last month after the entire Swedish team was held out for quarantine rules. A coach tested positive for the coronavirus before the races. At the time, there were no reports of athletes testing positive.

Swenn-Larsson improved in recent years to become one of the top slalom challengers to Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova. She was fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics, then fourth and third in the slalom standings the last two seasons.

She took second to Shiffrin in the slalom at the last worlds in Are, Sweden.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk